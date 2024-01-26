Textron (NYSE:TXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Textron updated its FY24 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.89. The company had a trading volume of 804,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,744. Textron has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $86.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Textron by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Textron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

