United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.42%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

United Community Banks Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. 366,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,161. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

