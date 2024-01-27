384 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Purchased by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 291,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 121,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of IUSG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,854. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.35.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.