384 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Purchased by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 291,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 121,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,854. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

