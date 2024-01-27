Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 4.6% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $5.61 on Friday, hitting $233.00. 6,344,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,116. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $242.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.86.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

