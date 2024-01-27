Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group updated its FY24 guidance to $3.00-5.00 EPS.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.77. 2,692,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Melius downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.