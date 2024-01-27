American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18, RTT News reports. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.15) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.25-$3.25 EPS.
American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. 45,618,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,212,048. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08.
In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
