American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18, RTT News reports. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.15) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.25-$3.25 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. 45,618,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,212,048. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,197,531 shares of the airline’s stock worth $209,161,000 after purchasing an additional 331,613 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,140,602 shares of the airline’s stock worth $65,388,000 after purchasing an additional 145,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

