Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 80.82% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $391.40. 497,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.12. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $402.64.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.50.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

