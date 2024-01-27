Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $9.35-9.70 EPS.

AIT stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $177.09. 295,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,715. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.39. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $122.24 and a 12-month high of $182.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

In related news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,999.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

