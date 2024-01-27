Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.78. The stock had a trading volume of 29,276,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,904,734. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average is $93.34.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

