Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $82,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.7% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.2% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Get Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $90.85. 5,935,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,673. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.03. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.