Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 514.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,238 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 7.6% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $57,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,104,000 after acquiring an additional 145,476 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $100.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,599. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
