Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $13.51 Million Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,586 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $13,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.09. 1,181,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,634. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.