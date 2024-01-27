Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Announces Earnings Results

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported ($4.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. 4,105,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,919. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently -12.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BANC. StockNews.com began coverage on Banc of California in a report on Sunday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Banc of California in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 34.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

