BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.60

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.60 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 23.87 ($0.30). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.29), with a volume of 43,995 shares traded.

BATM Advanced Communications Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 23.56. The firm has a market cap of £95.63 million, a PE ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.56.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber segment is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, edge computing, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, cyber network monitoring, and network encryption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.