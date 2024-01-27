Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.
Blackstone Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE BX traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,715,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.75 and a 200 day moving average of $108.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.69.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
