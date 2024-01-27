Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.57 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57, Briefing.com reports. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.68) EPS. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Bread Financial Stock Up 8.7 %

BFH traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.47. 2,313,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,536. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $44.52.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Insider Activity

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $579,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock worth $14,409,310. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bread Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Bread Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

