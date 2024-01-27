Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $160.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BRKL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.24. 458,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,748. The stock has a market cap of $998.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $31,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 155.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKL. StockNews.com upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRKL

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.