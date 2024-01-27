Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,247.76

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,247.76 ($28.56) and traded as high as GBX 2,323 ($29.52). Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at GBX 2,320 ($29.48), with a volume of 226,287 shares traded.

CCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,770 ($35.20).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,550.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,278.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,246.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,120 ($26.94) per share, with a total value of £4,494.40 ($5,710.80). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 598 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,451 and have sold 28,692 shares valued at $64,496,640. Corporate insiders own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

