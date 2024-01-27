Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Position Boosted by Atalaya Capital Management LP

Atalaya Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 278.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425,847 shares during the period. Conduent comprises 2.2% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Atalaya Capital Management LP’s holdings in Conduent were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 155.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 188,753 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 39.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 91.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 193,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 35.9% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 105,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 27,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Conduent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Conduent Stock Performance
CNDT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 902,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.67. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.
About Conduent
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Conduent
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.