First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.25. 836,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,367. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 14.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $747,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,540,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,116,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,044,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

