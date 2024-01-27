Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $251.84

Shares of Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.84 ($3.20) and traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.32). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 328 ($4.17), with a volume of 65,450 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.04) price target on shares of Good Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
Good Energy Group Trading Up 6.7 %
About Good Energy Group
Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.
