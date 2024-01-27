Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $251.84

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 251.84 ($3.20) and traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.32). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 328 ($4.17), with a volume of 65,450 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.04) target price on shares of Good Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GOOD

Good Energy Group Trading Up 6.7 %

About Good Energy Group

The firm has a market cap of £59.12 million, a P/E ratio of 301.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 360.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 253.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42.

(Get Free Report)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.