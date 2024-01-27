iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.00. 4,066,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,875. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.