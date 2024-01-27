iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV) Shares Sold by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 89,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $454,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:XVV traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,594 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $196.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

