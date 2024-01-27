KickToken Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $49.09 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00017505 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00019162 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,574.41 or 1.00009733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011250 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000898 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00206560 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000064 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01720765 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

