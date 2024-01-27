Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.17

Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.17 and traded as high as $17.42. Northeast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 71,879 shares traded.

Northeast Community Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $251.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 34.50%. Equities analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northeast Community Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NECB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

