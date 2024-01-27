Pioneer Wealth Management Group Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.8% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.41. 229,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $75.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.