Pioneer Wealth Management Group Lowers Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lessened its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 0.3% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 53,652 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 170.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,294. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.21. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

