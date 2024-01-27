Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.630 EPS.

Plexus Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.03. The company had a trading volume of 97,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,195. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.26. Plexus has a twelve month low of $83.84 and a twelve month high of $114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,860. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 680.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Plexus by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

