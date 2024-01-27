Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,202 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.73. 6,384,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,047,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.24. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $5,822,720 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

