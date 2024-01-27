Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.09% of SilverBow Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 65.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. 316,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.05). SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 45.05%. The company had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBOW shares. KeyCorp lowered SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBOW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.61 per share, for a total transaction of $79,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SilverBow Resources

(Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.