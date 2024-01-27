Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,051 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,676. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

