Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 176,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,491. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $22.39.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 6.16%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

