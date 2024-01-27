Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 83,687 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,101,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.61.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $430.17. 944,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,149. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $443.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $396.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

