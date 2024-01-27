Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Swmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GSST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.26. 160,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92.

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

