Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.54.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $81.60. The company had a trading volume of 968,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,679. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $99.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.