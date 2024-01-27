Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 46,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 34,630 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in ONEOK by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.2 %

ONEOK stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.44. 2,757,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,277. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.