Reik & CO. LLC Sells 1,649 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Reik & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 0.3% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 48.5% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $812,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.10. 1,677,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

