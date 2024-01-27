Reik & CO. LLC Trims Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Reik & CO. LLC lessened its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 5.7% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $19,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 24,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.8 %

WSM stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $208.55. 469,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,933. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $212.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.19 and a 200-day moving average of $163.80.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $2,817,839.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,510,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,319 shares of company stock worth $8,438,892 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

