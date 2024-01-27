Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $758.87

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 758.87 ($9.64) and traded as high as GBX 859 ($10.91). Renew shares last traded at GBX 855 ($10.86), with a volume of 63,611 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNWH. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Renew from GBX 950 ($12.07) to GBX 1,000 ($12.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £686.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,471.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 831.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 760.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Renew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,050.85%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

