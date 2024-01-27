Smithfield Trust Co Acquires 51 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $404.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,390. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $408.65 and a 200 day moving average of $391.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $195.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $318.88 and a 52 week high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

