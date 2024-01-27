Smithfield Trust Co Sells 227 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,412,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Honeywell International by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,315,000 after acquiring an additional 821,001 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.80. 1,924,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,899. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

