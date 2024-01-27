Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,937.19

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,937.19 ($37.32) and traded as high as GBX 3,102 ($39.42). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 3,088 ($39.24), with a volume of 477,638 shares traded.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,830 ($48.67) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
