SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Treasure Coast Financial Planning

Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 10.5% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $15,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 980,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 57.4% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 144,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 52,665 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,020,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,632,000 after buying an additional 199,924 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.69. 3,194,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $34.18.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

