Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,518. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $94.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

