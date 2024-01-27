Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 2.0% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of USRT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.61. 225,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,293. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.