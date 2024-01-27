Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,016,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

