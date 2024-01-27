Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 91,829.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,844,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,816,000 after buying an additional 21,820,542 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,673.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,330 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,079,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,147 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,419,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,381,000 after purchasing an additional 629,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 981.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 289,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 263,089 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 31,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,043. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

