Treasure Coast Financial Planning Boosts Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned approximately 0.05% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $386,000.

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

FLEE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. 10,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,096. The firm has a market cap of $117.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $28.88.

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

