TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TCBK traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,620. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.21. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $52.66. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

